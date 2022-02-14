Today is the first anniversary of the start of a major snowstorm that dropped 10.25 inches of snow on the Magnolia area.
The first storm on Valentine’s Day brought 4.75 inches of snow. It was followed on the 17th and 18th by 5.5 inches of snow, and a low temperature of 0 degrees on the 17th.
CLICK THE COLLECTION to see more about the 2021 storm in magnoliareporter.com archives.
The National Weather Service in Little Rock is also remembering a major snowstorm that struck South Arkansas on Valentine’s Day 2004 – 18 years ago today.
The Magnolia area got about 6 inches of snow, although parts of Columbia and Lafayette counties received 8 inches of snow or more.