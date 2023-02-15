Thunderstorms are expected in South Arkansas late Wednesday and into Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said a few storms could be severe.
Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. In addition, locally heavy rainfall may lead to more minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas.
magnoliareporter.com has recorded 3.28 inches of rain and 16.11 inches since January 1. A total of 27.94 inches of rain has fallen since December 1.
No hazardous weather is expected Thursday through Tuesday. Rain may return to the region late Monday and early Tuesday morning.