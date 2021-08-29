The City of Magnolia will buy a new dump truck.
Magnolia City Council members on Thursday passed a resolution to fund the purchase for the Magnolia Street Department.
The project was previously submitted for bid, and the purchase price came back at just over $85,000. The exact cost of the new truck was not stated publicly Thursday, but it will be funded by the Magnolia Street Department budget, according to Mayor Parnell Vann.
The purchase of the new vehicle is not expected to strap the city agency for cash.
“The Street Department makes money for the city,” said the mayor.
To help offset the cost of the new truck, two former street department dump trucks were recently sold for a total of $35,000. The new truck is expected to have a service life of 15-20 years, according to Magnolia Street Department head Jerry Lewis.
“I think this is a good investment for us down the road,” he said.
Also on Thursday, the council passed a water billing ordinance. The document restates the city’s charging and late-fee policy.
The mayor explicitly stated three times Thursday that water rates are not going up and that the water ordinance was a “paper matter” only.
For any billing questions or concerns, Magnolia water customers are encouraged to calmly call the Magnolia Utilities office at 870-234-2022. Vann said Thursday that any callers using profanity or rude language on their water calls will not be tolerated.
He also stated that, if a customer’s water bill is lost in the mail or accidentally misplaced and he or she is not commonly late on bill payments, the water office will work to resolve the issue without penalty. However, if a customer in this situation uses obscene remarks to office personnel, the issue will not be handled the same way, according to the city official.