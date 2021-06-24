South Arkansas airports will receive part of the $8 billion in grants announced this week by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The grants are intended to keep U.S. airport workers employed, construction projects going and help U.S. airports recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Magnolia Municipal Airport will receive $22,000.
Other South Arkansas airports getting funds include the following:
Arkadelphia, $32,000
Camden, $22,000
Crossett, $22,000
De Queen, $22,000
El Dorado, $59,000
Hope, $32,000
Hot Springs, $59,000
Lake Village, $22,000
McGehee, $22,000
TexARKana, $1,216,905
Funding for North Louisiana airports:
Bastrop, $22,000
Farmerville, $32,000
Minden, $32,000
Monroe, $2,049,821
Ruston, $59,000
Shreveport Downtown, $59,000
Shreveport Regional, $4,696,008
Springhill, $22,000
Vivian, $22,000
The funding for the grants comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 signed into law on March 11.
The funding provides economic relief to eligible commercial service, reliever, and general aviation airports. The money will help keep people safe and employed by reimbursing operational expenses, debt service payments, and costs related to combating the spread of pathogens at the airport. Airports can also use the money to provide rent relief to in-terminal retail and concession companies. The funding requires that airports continue to employ at least 90 percent of their pre-pandemic employees for those airports that cover a majority of the traveling public.