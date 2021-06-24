Airport

The Magnolia Municipal Airport will receive a $22,000 federal grant.

South Arkansas airports will receive part of the $8 billion in grants announced this week by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The grants are intended to keep U.S. airport workers employed, construction projects going and help U.S. airports recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other South Arkansas airports getting funds include the following:

Arkadelphia, $32,000

Camden, $22,000

Crossett, $22,000

De Queen, $22,000

El Dorado, $59,000

Hope, $32,000

Hot Springs, $59,000

Lake Village, $22,000

McGehee, $22,000

TexARKana, $1,216,905

Funding for North Louisiana airports:

Bastrop, $22,000

Farmerville, $32,000

Minden, $32,000

Monroe, $2,049,821

Ruston, $59,000

Shreveport Downtown, $59,000

Shreveport Regional, $4,696,008

Springhill, $22,000

Vivian, $22,000

The funding for the grants comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 signed into law on March 11.

The funding provides economic relief to eligible commercial service, reliever, and general aviation airports. The money will help keep people safe and employed by reimbursing operational expenses, debt service payments, and costs related to combating the spread of pathogens at the airport. Airports can also use the money to provide rent relief to in-terminal retail and concession companies. The funding requires that airports continue to employ at least 90 percent of their pre-pandemic employees for those airports that cover a majority of the traveling public.

