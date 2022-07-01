Here’s a reminder about the legal hours for the use of fireworks within the Magnolia City Limits, according to city ordinance.
The discharge of fireworks in Magnolia is legal between the hours of 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. from June 20 to July 10. The legal fireworks use time is extended to midnight on July 4.
The discharge of fireworks is not legal within 600 feet of any church, hospital, public school or within 200 feet of where fireworks are stored, sold or offered for sale.
It is illegal to throw fireworks from or at any motor vehicle or at or near any person or group of persons.
The sale and use of bottle rockets or sky rockets is illegal at all times within the city.