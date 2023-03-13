COVID

The Arkansas Department of Health did not update COVID-19 figures on Sunday.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,793

Total Active Cases: 11. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,677

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,509

Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,475

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,773

Total Active Cases: 9. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,717

Total Deaths: 47. Last death recorded March 10.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,779

Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,640

Total Deaths: 127. Last death recorded March 11.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,299

Total Active Cases: 25. No change since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 11,068

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,007,381

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 0

Recovered cases: 991,299

Deaths: 13,032. No change since Saturday.

Testing Data for Columbia County

Tests per 1,000 individuals

PCR Percent Positivity: 11.84%

Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.09%

Total Positive Tests: 7041

PCR Positives: 3356

Antigen Positives: 3685

Total Negative Tests: 51805

PCR Negatives: 24998

Antigen Negatives: 26807

Total Tests: 58846

Private Lab Tests: 53756

Public Lab Tests: 4843

COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County

Total Number of Doses: 30,118

Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%

Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%

