The Arkansas Department of Health did not update COVID-19 figures on Sunday.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,793
Total Active Cases: 11. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,677
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,509
Total Active Cases: 3. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,475
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,773
Total Active Cases: 9. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,717
Total Deaths: 47. Last death recorded March 10.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,779
Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,640
Total Deaths: 127. Last death recorded March 11.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,299
Total Active Cases: 25. No change since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 11,068
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,007,381
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 0
Recovered cases: 991,299
Deaths: 13,032. No change since Saturday.
Testing Data for Columbia County
Tests per 1,000 individuals
PCR Percent Positivity: 11.84%
Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.09%
Total Positive Tests: 7041
PCR Positives: 3356
Antigen Positives: 3685
Total Negative Tests: 51805
PCR Negatives: 24998
Antigen Negatives: 26807
Total Tests: 58846
Private Lab Tests: 53756
Public Lab Tests: 4843
COVID-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County
Total Number of Doses: 30,118
Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%
Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%