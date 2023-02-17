COVID-19

One COVID-19 death was reported in Ouachita County on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Overall, new case numbers were down in Columbia County, unchanged in Lafayette and Nevada counties, and up in Ouachita and Union counties.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,750

Total Active Cases: 21. Down one since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,624

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502

Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,467

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,760

Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,702

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,750

Total Active Cases: 21. Up two since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,603

Total Deaths: 126. Up one since Wednesday. Last death recorded February 1.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,240

Total Active Cases: 49. Up three since Wednesday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,985

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,000,678

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 345. Down 23 since Wednesday.

Recovered cases: 984,489

Deaths: 12,941. Up five since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 191. Up four since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 37. Up seven since Wednesday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on Ventilators: 9. No change since Wednesday.

