One COVID-19 death was reported in Ouachita County on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Overall, new case numbers were down in Columbia County, unchanged in Lafayette and Nevada counties, and up in Ouachita and Union counties.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,750
Total Active Cases: 21. Down one since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,624
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,502
Total Active Cases: 4. No change since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,467
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,760
Total Active Cases: 12. No change since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,702
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,750
Total Active Cases: 21. Up two since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,603
Total Deaths: 126. Up one since Wednesday. Last death recorded February 1.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,240
Total Active Cases: 49. Up three since Wednesday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,985
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,000,678
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 345. Down 23 since Wednesday.
Recovered cases: 984,489
Deaths: 12,941. Up five since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 191. Up four since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 37. Up seven since Wednesday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on Ventilators: 9. No change since Wednesday.