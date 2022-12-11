COVID

Columbia County had 30 active COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Two new COVID-19 deaths were recorded Saturday in Union County, and Columbia County led the way in South Arkansas in the number of new active cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Union County’s deaths were the 199th and 200th since the start of the pandemic. Columbia County active cases surged by nine, to a total of 30.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,469

Total Active Cases: 30. Up nine since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,335

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,466

Total Active Cases: 2. No change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,433

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,653

Total Active Cases: 15. No change since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,592

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,573

Total Active Cases: 42. Up four since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,411

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,980

Total Active Cases: 37. Up four since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,741

Total Deaths: 200. Up two since Friday. Last death recorded November 21.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 974,385

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 506

Recovered cases: 955,100

Deaths: 12,631. Up eight since Friday.

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 245

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 36

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 14

