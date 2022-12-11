Two new COVID-19 deaths were recorded Saturday in Union County, and Columbia County led the way in South Arkansas in the number of new active cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Union County’s deaths were the 199th and 200th since the start of the pandemic. Columbia County active cases surged by nine, to a total of 30.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,469
Total Active Cases: 30. Up nine since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,335
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,466
Total Active Cases: 2. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,433
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,653
Total Active Cases: 15. No change since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,592
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,573
Total Active Cases: 42. Up four since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,411
Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,980
Total Active Cases: 37. Up four since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,741
Total Deaths: 200. Up two since Friday. Last death recorded November 21.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 974,385
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 506
Recovered cases: 955,100
Deaths: 12,631. Up eight since Friday.
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 245
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 36
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 14