Active cases of COVID-19 rose in South Arkansas during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the region.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,765
Total Active Cases: 19. Up five since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,641
Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,504
Total Active Cases: 2. Up one since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,471
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,766
Total Active Cases: 6. Up one since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,714
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,764
Total Active Cases: 22. Up five since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,616
Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,267
Total Active Cases: 37. Up nine since Friday.
Total Recovered Cases: 11,024
Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,004,353
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 59. Up 59 since Friday.
Recovered cases: 988,145
Deaths: 12,975. Up 13 since Friday.
Covid-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County
Total Number of Doses: 30,118
Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%
Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%
Testing Data for Columbia County
tests per 1,000 individuals
PCR Percent Positivity: 11.86%
Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.16%
Total Positive Tests: 7013
PCR Positives: 3354
Antigen Positives: 3659
Total Negative Tests: 51355
PCR Negatives: 24918
Antigen Negatives: 26437
Total Tests: 58368
Private Lab Tests: 53281
Public Lab Tests: 4840