Active cases of COVID-19 rose in South Arkansas during the weekend, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the region.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,765

Total Active Cases: 19. Up five since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,641

Total Deaths: 105. Last death recorded January 29.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,504

Total Active Cases: 2. Up one since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,471

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 30.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,766

Total Active Cases: 6. Up one since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,714

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,764

Total Active Cases: 22. Up five since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,616

Total Deaths: 126. Last death recorded February 17.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,267

Total Active Cases: 37. Up nine since Friday.

Total Recovered Cases: 11,024

Total Deaths: 204. Last death recorded January 29.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 1,004,353

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 59. Up 59 since Friday.

Recovered cases: 988,145

Deaths: 12,975. Up 13 since Friday.

Covid-19 Vaccinations for Columbia County

Total Number of Doses: 30,118

Percent of Population Partially Immunized: 10.1%

Percent of Population Fully Immunized: 52.0%

Testing Data for Columbia County

tests per 1,000 individuals

PCR Percent Positivity: 11.86%

Antigen Percent Positivity: 12.16%

Total Positive Tests: 7013

PCR Positives: 3354

Antigen Positives: 3659

Total Negative Tests: 51355

PCR Negatives: 24918

Antigen Negatives: 26437

Total Tests: 58368

Private Lab Tests: 53281

Public Lab Tests: 4840

