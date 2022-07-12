Columbia County will be under a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Meanwhile, forecasters are tracking another potential weather maker in the northern Gulf of Mexico.
The National Weather Service predicts heat index values up to 107 degrees in portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
In the northern gulf, disorganized showers and thunderstorms are associated with a trough of low pressure. Gradual development of this system is possible if it can remain offshore while it meanders near the northern Gulf coast through the end of the week.
Regardless of development, heavy rains will be possible along portions of the northern Gulf coast from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle over the next several days.