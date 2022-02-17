Beginning Monday, Columbia County Road 64 between Columbia County Road 45 to Columbia County Road 113 will be closed until further notice for bridge replacement.
There will be no through traffic.
Thunderstorms, some locally heavy this morning, then partly cloudy during the afternoon hours. A few storms may be severe. High 69F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Partly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: February 17, 2022 @ 6:32 am
Beginning Monday, Columbia County Road 64 between Columbia County Road 45 to Columbia County Road 113 will be closed until further notice for bridge replacement.
There will be no through traffic.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.