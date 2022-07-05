The current heat advisory for Columbia County and surrounding areas has been extended to 7 p.m. Tuesday by the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Heat index values between 105 and 110 are expected in north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas.
Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
An upper-level heat ridge has expanded back over the Four State area. Hot afternoon temperatures combined with the high humidity will make it feel even hotter, as far as your body is concerned when trying to cool off.
The upper level heat ridge will persist for this upcoming week along with more hot temperatures each day.
There will be a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms from deep east Texas and across Louisiana parishes from Toledo Bend to Natchitoches and near Monroe. In addition, a weak cool frontal boundary will bring better chances for rainfall everywhere by next weekend.