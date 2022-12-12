COVID-19 cases were down Sunday in Columbia and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,472
Total Active Cases: 28. Down two since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,340
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,467
Total Active Cases: 3. Up one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,433
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,659
Total Active Cases: 19. Up four since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,594
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,574
Total Active Cases: 40. Down two since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,414
Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,981
Total Active Cases: 38. Up one since Saturday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,741
Total Deaths: 200. No change since Saturday. Last death recorded December 12.
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 974,616
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 231
Recovered cases: 955,409
Deaths: 12,631. No change since Saturday
Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 243
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 29
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 13