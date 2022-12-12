COVID

COVID-19 cases were down Sunday in Columbia and Union counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,472

Total Active Cases: 28. Down two since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,340

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,467

Total Active Cases: 3. Up one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,433

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,659

Total Active Cases: 19. Up four since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,594

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,574

Total Active Cases: 40. Down two since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,414

Total Deaths: 120. Last death recorded December 6.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,981

Total Active Cases: 38. Up one since Saturday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,741

Total Deaths: 200. No change since Saturday. Last death recorded December 12.

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 974,616

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 231

Recovered cases: 955,409

Deaths: 12,631. No change since Saturday

Total COVID-19 positive hospital admissions: 243

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 29

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 13

