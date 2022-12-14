Entertainer Stephen “tWitch” Boss, 40, was found dead Tuesday at a Los Angeles hotel, according to press reports.
magnoliareporter.com readers will remember “tWitch” from his September 2010 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” with young Magnolia dancer Tanner Edwards.
Edwards, then age 6, had been invited to appear on the show after its staff saw a magnoliareporter.com video of his dance routine at the 2010 Columbia County Fair.
Boss was a dancer and professional DJ.
Press reports said that Boss left his home on Tuesday without a car. His wife, Allison Holker, reported him missing. They have been married nine years and have two children.
Several media outlets have reported that Boss took his own life.