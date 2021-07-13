COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.
The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,466+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 51+5
Total recovered – 2,357+2
Total number dead – 58
Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 349
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 1 student, no change
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.8, up from 29.7
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 569
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6
Total recovered – 553
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.2, no change
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 906+6
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11+1
Total recovered – 870+4
Total number dead – 25+1
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, up from 24.5
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,514+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 59+2
Total recovered – 2,392+5
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.8, up from 38.6
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,163+7
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 26+4
Total recovered – 4,010+2
Total number dead – 116
Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.5, up from 26.4