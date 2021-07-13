COVID_19_numbers_7_13_21

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Tuesday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Monday.

The State of Arkansas no longer updates COVID-19 figures on weekends.

COLUMBIA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,466+7

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 51+5

Total recovered – 2,357+2

Total number dead – 58

Southern Arkansas University cumulative positive cases since July 6, 2020 -- 349

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 1 student, no change

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 29.8, up from 29.7

LAFAYETTE COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 569

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 6

Total recovered – 553

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.2, no change

NEVADA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 906+6

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 11+1

Total recovered – 870+4

Total number dead – 25+1

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 24.6, up from 24.5

OUACHITA COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,514+7

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 59+2

Total recovered – 2,392+5

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 38.8, up from 38.6

UNION COUNTY

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,163+7

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 26+4

Total recovered – 4,010+2

Total number dead – 116

Percent of population age 12+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 26.5, up from 26.4

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you