Strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to be possible Saturday afternoon through early evening across portions of the Four State region.
Columbia, Ashley, Bradley, Calhoun, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew, Lafayette, Lincoln, Ouachita and Union counties, with Northwest and North Central Louisiana parishes, are under a tornado watch until 8 p.m.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said large hail, damaging thunderstorm wind gusts and isolated tornadoes will continue to be possible.
Eventually, a strong cold front will move through the region later today into the evening, ending severe weather chances.
Look for rapidly falling temperatures behind this cold front with strong northwesterly winds of 15 to 20 mph with higher gusts. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s across portions of Northeast Texas, Southwest Arkansas and Northeast Texas with low temperatures in the 30s across the remainder of Northern Louisiana into Deep East Texas.
At 3 p.m., a line of thunderstorms reached from near Longview, TX, to west of Lewisville, to Rosston.
Also at 3 p.m. Saturday, Magnolia’s temperature was 77. Behind the front, temperatures were much cooler, including 40 in Fayetteville, 48 in Fort Smith and 62 in Idabel, OK.
The National Weather Service in Norman, OK, was otherwise reporting Oklahoma temperatures ranging from 32 in Ardmore to 17 in Weatherford and 16 in Ponca City.
Very cold temperatures are forecast for Sunday night through sunrise Monday morning with low temperatures ranging in the middle teens to the lower and middle 20s. Otherwise, no additional hazardous weather is forecast during this timeframe.