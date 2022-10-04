COVID-19 active case numbers changed little in South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five counties.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,293
Total Active Cases: 26, down two since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,167
Total Deaths: 100
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,442
Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,409
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,574
Total Active Cases: 15, down one since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,514
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,380
Total Active Cases: 27, down six since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,236
Total Deaths: 117
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,704
Total Active Cases: 27, down 10 since Sunday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,484
Total Deaths: 191
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases:
952,123
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 119
Recovered cases: 935,567
Deaths: 12,181, no change since Sunday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 209
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 41
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 16