COVID-19 active case numbers changed little in South Arkansas on Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five counties.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,293

Total Active Cases: 26, down two since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,167

Total Deaths: 100

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,442

Total Active Cases: 2, no change since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,409

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,574

Total Active Cases: 15, down one since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,514

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,380

Total Active Cases: 27, down six since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,236

Total Deaths: 117

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,704

Total Active Cases: 27, down 10 since Sunday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,484

Total Deaths: 191

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases:

952,123

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 119

Recovered cases: 935,567

Deaths: 12,181, no change since Sunday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 209

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 41

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 16

