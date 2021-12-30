The Arkansas Department of Corrections said that as of Saturday, it will expand modified in-person visitation to allow prison visits from those younger than 18 and individuals who are not immediate family members.
CLICK HERE to see a PDF of the policy.
In-person visits to inmates/residents will continue to be made by pre-approved individuals only. Those wishing to visit should carefully review visitation rules. CLICK HERE to see the rules.
After reviewing the new visitation rules, people must visit a website to complete a visitation appointment request form.
All requests are pending review and approval by the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Additionally, the Arkansas Parole Board will resume allowing supporters to join inmates, in-person, at their parole hearing. Supporters must be at least 14 years old and on the inmate’s approved visitation list. Supporters must be selected and identified by the inmate prior to hearing and meet facility entrance requirements.