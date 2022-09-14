The number of active COVID-19 cases rose in Columbia County on Monday, and declined in three other South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,188
Total Active Cases: 96, up 10 since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 5,993
Total Deaths: 99
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,426
Total Active Cases: 3, no change since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,392
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,525
Total Active Cases: 36, down one since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,444
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,308
Total Active Cases: 64, down two since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,131
Total Deaths: 113
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,578
Total Active Cases: 107, down nine since Monday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,282
Total Deaths: 187
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 942,925
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 841
Recovered cases: 921,061
Deaths: 11,964, up three since Monday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 276
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 55
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18