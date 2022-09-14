COVID

The number of active COVID-19 cases rose in Columbia County on Monday, and declined in three other South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,188

Total Active Cases: 96, up 10 since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 5,993

Total Deaths: 99

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,426

Total Active Cases: 3, no change since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,392

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,525

Total Active Cases: 36, down one since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,444

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,308

Total Active Cases: 64, down two since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,131

Total Deaths: 113

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,578

Total Active Cases: 107, down nine since Monday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,282

Total Deaths: 187

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 942,925

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 841

Recovered cases: 921,061

Deaths: 11,964, up three since Monday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 276

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 55

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 18

