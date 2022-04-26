Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, April 18
Pierre Robinson, 32, Lewisville, aggravated robbery, and battery 1st degree.
Kristina Nagel, 36, Magnolia, failure to appear and possession of methamphetamine.
Friday, April 22
Carnikqua Thomas, 19, Magnolia, shoplifting.
Saturday, April 23
Jordan White, 20, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Dennis Cooper, 60, Magnolia, criminal trespass.
Sunday, April 24
Keisher Willingham, 42, Magnolia, disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Ernest Wilbourn, 47, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000.
Monday, April 25
Kyra Jackson, 31, Magnolia, aggravated robbery and possession of methamphetamine.