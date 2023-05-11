magnoliareporter.com has recorded 2.78 inches of rain since Wednesday afternoon, raising the May total to 4.49 inches and 29.26 inches since January 1.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said periods of scattered thunderstorms will continue through the
remainder of the work week and into next weekend. The overall threat of severe weather is uncertain, but the potential for an isolated severe thunderstorm during this period cannot be ruled out.
Damaging winds, and possibly large hail, will be the primary threats with any severe storms. Also, with a prolonged period of thunderstorms expected, a flooding threat will remain across the region.
A flood warning remains in effect along the Ouachita River at Camden, and until further notice.
At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the river stage at Camden was 15.8 feet. The river is expected to rise above its flood stage of 26 feet by late Saturday, and continue rising to a crest of 30.5 on Monday evening.
At 30 feet, Arkansas 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood.