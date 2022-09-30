COVID

Ouachita County recorded its 116th COVID-19 death on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

The number of new virus cases fell in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,289

Total Active Cases: 35, down six since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,154

Total Deaths: 100

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,442

Total Active Cases: 7, no change since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,404

Total Deaths: 30

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,571

Total Active Cases: 16, no change since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,510

Total Deaths: 45

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,375

Total Active Cases: 35, down three since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,224

Total Deaths: 116, up one since Wednesday

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,697

Total Active Cases: 46, down 12 since Wednesday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,458

Total Deaths: 191

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 951,283

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 343

Recovered cases: 933,750

Deaths: 12,148, up 17 since Tuesday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 231

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 47

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you