Ouachita County recorded its 116th COVID-19 death on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
The number of new virus cases fell in Columbia, Ouachita and Union counties on Thursday.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,289
Total Active Cases: 35, down six since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,154
Total Deaths: 100
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,442
Total Active Cases: 7, no change since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,404
Total Deaths: 30
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,571
Total Active Cases: 16, no change since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,510
Total Deaths: 45
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,375
Total Active Cases: 35, down three since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,224
Total Deaths: 116, up one since Wednesday
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,697
Total Active Cases: 46, down 12 since Wednesday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,458
Total Deaths: 191
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 951,283
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 343
Recovered cases: 933,750
Deaths: 12,148, up 17 since Tuesday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 231
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 47
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 17