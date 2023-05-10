Columbia County is under a flood watch through Thursday afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said that the watch area also includes neighboring counties and parishes in Arkansas and Louisiana.
Rain amounts averaging 2-3 inches and isolated higher totals in excess of 5 inches are possible.
magnoliareporter.com has already recorded 1.71 inches of rain in May, and a total of 26.48 inches since January 1. More than 8 inches of rain was recorded in December.
May 2022 was a wet month in Magnolia, with 8.02 inches of rain. May 2021 saw an abnormal 13.58 inches.
Scattered thunderstorms will be possible across the area this afternoon and through the evening hours. Moderate to heavy rainfall today could result in flooding across the region. Also, an isolated strong to severe storm will be possible, with damaging winds being the primary threat. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
The flood watch will remain in effect through Thursday afternoon. Periods of scattered thunderstorms will continue through the remainder of the work week and into next weekend. The overall threat of severe weather is uncertain, but the potential for an isolated severe thunderstorm during this period cannot be ruled out. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats with any severe storms. Also, with a prolonged period of thunderstorms expected, a flooding threat continues to increase across the region.