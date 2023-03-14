A 2-year-old girl suffered multiple dog bites about 2 p.m. Saturday during an incident in the 2300 block of Carson Circle.
Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew said in a statement that police were notified of the attack by the Magnolia Regional Medical Center, which was treating the child.
The child was later released from the hospital.
Officers learned that two dogs – a German shepherd and a pit bulldog – attacked the girl near her home. The girl suffered bites to her head and forehead.
One neighbor observed the attack and ran to the child’s aid. Dew said Andre McGraw, who lives on Carson Circle, put himself in harm’s way to help the child.
Animal Control and Magnolia Police caught the German shepherd, which was still in the area at the time. The owner of the pit bulldog brought the dog to Animal Control while officers were still on the scene.
Dew said an investigation is being conducted and that the City Attorney will be notified.