The majority of Columbia County is classified in "severe drought status," with a small area in "moderate drought status," according to the most recent United States Drought Monitor map released January 6.
All of Miller and Lafayette counties are in "severe drought status."
Most of Union and Hempstead counties are in "severe drought status" with a small area in "moderate drought status."
A small area of Nevada County is in "severe drought status," with the majority of the area in "moderate drought status." The majority of Ouachita County is considered to be "abnormally dry," with a small area in "moderate drought status." Approximately half of Calhoun County is considered "abnormally dry," with around half in "moderate drought status."
The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) is a map that is updated each Thursday to show the location and intensity of drought across the country. The USDM uses a five-category system, labeled Abnormally Dry or D0, (a precursor to drought, not actually drought), and Moderate (D1), Severe (D2), Extreme (D3) and Exceptional (D4) Drought.
Drought categories show experts’ assessments of conditions related to dryness and drought including observations of how much water is available in streams, lakes, and soils compared to usual for the same time of year.
According to the Arkansas Forestry Commission's website on January 7, all 75 Arkansas counties are considered to be in low wildfire danger, and no burn bans are in effect.
Summarizing the previous week, in what has become a familiar pattern, heavy precipitation continued to improve drought and dryness across the northern half of the West Coast States, though it created its own set of significant impacts.
Farther south, similar totals fell on a relatively small area in southwest California.
Heavy precipitation – some falling as heavy snow – also covered areas from the Ohio Valley and Middle Atlantic States southward through the Tennessee Valley, the interior Southeast, and the Carolinas.
Parts of the Rockies – primarily the higher elevations – also reported moderate to heavy precipitation.
Meanwhile, only light precipitation fell on the Northeast, across much of the lower Midwest, and along most of the Gulf Coast and adjacent areas. Most of the Plains and upper Mississippi Valley reported little or no precipitation.