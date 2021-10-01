Patriot Contract Services LLC, Concord, CA, has been awarded a $37,649,881 modification to the fixed-price portion of a previously awarded contract to fund the operation and maintenance of eight government-owned, contractor operated Watson-class large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off ships.
The ships covered in the contract include the USNA Watkins, which is named after Master Sgt. Travis Watkins, Columbia County’s only Medal of Honor recipient.
The modification awards a bridge that includes a six-month period of performance. The ships will continue to support Military Sealift Command’s worldwide prepositioning requirements. Work will be performed at sea worldwide beginning today, and is expected to be completed by March 31, 2022.
Working capital funds in the amounts of $9,952,219 (Navy) and $27,697,662 (Transportation), totaling $37,649,881, are obligated for fiscal 2022, covering the six-month base period’s daily operating hire and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This bridge was not competitively procured and was prepared in accordance with Defense Federal Acquisition Regulations.
The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity.
Travis Watkins, a Waldo native, served in the U.S. Army during World War II and received the Bronze Star for his actions on Guadalcanal. He married Madie Sue Barnett after the war, and was called into action during the Korean War. He served as a master sergeant in Company H of the 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division when he further distinguished himself with his actions near Yougsan, Korea from August 31-September 3, 1950. He was buried in Gladewater, Texas. He was awarded the Medal of Honor posthumously.
In July 2000, the Military Sealift Command launched the 29,000-ton, 950-foot long USNS Watkins, a Watson-class vehicle cargo ship named in the sergeant’s honor.