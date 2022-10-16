COVID

COVID-19 cases remained at 18 in Columbia County on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,329

Total Active Cases: 18, no change since Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,210

Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,446

Total Active Cases: 3, up one since Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 1,412

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,586

Total Active Cases: 11, no change since Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 2,529

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,416

Total Active Cases: 23, down one since Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 6,274

Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 10,795

Total Active Cases: 33, no change since Friday

Total Recovered Cases: 10,568

Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 955,798

Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 280

Recovered cases: 940,063

Deaths: 12,371, up 12 since Friday

Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 149

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 25

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 6

