COVID-19 cases remained at 18 in Columbia County on Saturday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
There were no virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,329
Total Active Cases: 18, no change since Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,210
Total Deaths: 101. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,446
Total Active Cases: 3, up one since Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 1,412
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,586
Total Active Cases: 11, no change since Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 2,529
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,416
Total Active Cases: 23, down one since Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 6,274
Total Deaths: 119. Last death recorded October 8
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 10,795
Total Active Cases: 33, no change since Friday
Total Recovered Cases: 10,568
Total Deaths: 192. Last death recorded October 4
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 955,798
Number of new cases reported in the last 24 hours: 280
Recovered cases: 940,063
Deaths: 12,371, up 12 since Friday
Total COVID-19 positive admissions: 149
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 25
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 6