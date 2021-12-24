COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Thursday.
COLUMBIA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,489+4. Month ago: 3,409. Year ago: 1,489
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 35. Month ago: 9. Year ago: 120
Total recovered – 3,379+4. Month ago: 3,326. Year ago: 1,330
Total number dead – 75. Month ago: 74 deaths. Year ago: 39 deaths.
PCR tests percent positivity – 9.10, no change
Antigen tests percent positivity – 12.36, no change
Total positive PCR tests – 1,928+4
Total positive antigen tests – 1,819
Total negative PCR tests – 19,251+32
Total negative antigen tests – 12,903+3
Percent of population age fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 43.3, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 10.8, up from 10.7
MAGNOLIA SCHOOL DISTRICT
(No new reports until start of spring semester).
SOUTHERN ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY
(No new reports until start of spring semester).
LAFAYETTE COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 883+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 8+1
Total recovered – 846
Total number dead – 28
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 35.5, up from 34.3
Percent of population partially immunized – 5.6, down from 5.9
NEVADA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 1,451+3
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 22+2
Total recovered – 1,387+1
Total number dead – 42
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 41.3, down from 41.5
Percent of population partially immunized – 11.4, no change
OUACHITA COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 3,629+21
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 95+15
Total recovered – 3,446+6
Total number dead – 88
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 54.5, up from 54.2
Percent of population partially immunized – 7.4, down from 7.5
UNION COUNTY
Total confirmed and probable cases – 6,260+20
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 140-3
Total recovered – 5,967+22
Total number dead – 151+1
Percent of population fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 40.3, no change
Percent of population partially immunized – 9.2, up from 8.9
SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HOSPITAL STATUS
(Totals for Southwest region of Arkansas, which includes hospitals in Magnolia, El Dorado, Camden, Hope, Fordyce, Arkadelphia, Malvern, Hot Springs and others)
Total staff bed capacity of Southwest Arkansas hospitals – 1,039
Max Flex Bed Capacity – 1,072
Current COVID-19 positive admissions – 49+1
Current COVID-19 positive patients in ICUs – 21
Current COVID-19 positive patients on ventilators – 9
BORDERING PARISHES IN LOUISIANA
Changes since previous totals.
The State of Louisiana does not update its totals on weekends.
Bossier – 22,620, up from 22,540 total cases. 412+1 deaths.
Webster – 6,757, up from 6,947 total cases. 153+1 deaths.
Claiborne – 2,080, up from 2,077 total cases. 66 deaths.
Union – 4,383, up from 4,368 total cases. 113 deaths.