Magnolia residents have been invited to take part in an anonymous survey about downtown Magnolia.
The survey is part of a contract that the City of Magnolia made earlier this year with an Alabama-based retail recruitment company, Retail Strategies of Birmingham.
CLICK HERE to take the survey.
The survey asks the following questions. Some of the questions have follow-ups depending upon responses to the questions.
When is the last time you visited a business (service, restaurant or retail shop) in downtown Magnolia?
What three words come to mind when you think about downtown Magnolia?
What businesses do you most often patronize in downtown Magnolia?
What three business types would you like to see within downtown Magnolia that are not currently present?
Would you visit downtown Magnolia if more businesses were open after 5 p.m. during the week?
What day of the week do you most frequently shop?
Would you visit downtown Magnolia if more businesses were open on Sundays?
Where do you live?
Would you live in downtown Magnolia if you could?
What would be your preferred housing types?
Do you feel that downtown Magnolia is headed in the right direction?
What do you value most about downtown Magnolia?
What do you think is great about downtown Magnolia?
(Complete the phrase) Downtown Magnolia would be better if …
Three questions have multiple choice options:
-- I feel safe in downtown Magnolia during the day.
-- I feel safe in downtown Magnolia at night.
-- Downtown Magnolia businesses sell products and services I want to buy.
The survey also asks people to rate the importance of several potential downtown improvements, and ends with two demographic questions.
As part of the contract, the Magnolia Economic Development Department, headed by Ellie Baker, will work with Retail Strategies division Downtown Strategies on revitalization and strategic planning for downtown.
Downtown Strategies will work to recruit retailers and develop property.
The Retail Strategies team will host an in-market workshop with business owners, merchants, business owners, community leaders, and elected officials to gain feedback and allow dialogue to provide immediate assistance to those needing it most. The team will then execute a market and real estate analysis taking a deeper dive into Downtown Magnolia. A customized Downtown Strategic Plan will be developed with specific strategies focused on policy, design, tourism, and economic catalyst opportunities for the downtown area.