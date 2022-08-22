The Magnolia area has received a lot of rainfall since Sunday night, and more is coming.
The entire southern tier of Arkansas counties, along with Northeast Texas and North Louisiana, remain under a flood watch through Tuesday night.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport said widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue across the area
tonight. The rain will likely persist through the overnight hours. Rainfall may be heavy at times, which could lead to flash flooding.
Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are possible
through tonight.
Through 2 p.m. Monday, magnoliareporter.com had recorded 3.43 inches of rain since Sunday. This doubled Magnolia’s rainfall total to 6.71 inches in August, and pushed the total since January 1 to 40.7 inches.
In addition, a couple of severe storms will be possible across East Texas and Louisiana south of Interstate 20, mainly this afternoon through early this evening. Damaging winds will be the primary threat, but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
Through Wednesday evening, areas south of a line from Mount Vernon, TX to El Dorado could see total rainfall amounts of between 4 to 6 inches. The highest rainfall totals are expected along much of the Interstate 20 corridor where locally higher amounts could be in excess of 8 inches.