Charles Wayne Jones, who wrecked a car and caused the death of his 3-year-old daughter on December 22, 2019, has been sentenced to six years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for negligent homicide and four additional charges.
The sentence was handed down Thursday in the 13th Circuit Court of Columbia County by Judge David Talley after the sentence was accepted by Jones and Public Defender Daren Nelson.
Jones, 41, of Stephens, looked solemn as the sentence was announced.
Negligent homicide is a Class B felony in Arkansas with a possible penalty of 5-20 years in prison and a fine up to $15,000. Jones was also sentenced to 10 years of suspended imposition of sentencing. SIS is a sentencing option that places the defendant on probation after his prison sentence. A judge may order any sentence within the full range of punishment for the crime convicted if a defendant violates terms once released from prison.
Jones' daughter, Rae'Lee Danyale Jones, was ejected from the vehicle that crashed on County Road 36. She died from injuries. Jones and two passengers, Rae’Lee's mother, Shaekymia Williamson, of Stephens, and a minor male child were injured. The male child was trapped in the vehicle and was extricated by the Columbia County Ambulance Service.
Jones and Williams were also ejected from the vehicle.
Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips told Talley that people had been calling on the behalf of Jones before the sentence, including the child’s mother, Williamson.
“Just for the record, those who have contacted me about Jones and have spoken well of him,” Phillips said. “The mother of the child did not wish him to go to prison but considering all the factors, we decided that he should go to prison.”
In addition to negligent homicide, Jones also was convicted of DWI I, possession of four ounces of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and reckless driving.
Jones' vehicle first struck a car at a Magnolia intersection before speeding off and eventually running into a tree.
A probable cause affidavit submitted by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Leroy Martin of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office detailed the circumstances behind the charges.
The incident leading to the charges began when Jones, driving a 2002 model Buick LeSabre, rear-ended a vehicle occupied by Dara Manor and Nathan Jamerson at the intersection of East North and North Frederick. The Jones vehicle sped away.
Manor and Jamerson attempted to follow the vehicle that hit them but lost it on County Road 36 -- the Old El Dorado Highway -- due to its high rate of speed.
Manor, Jamerson and others came upon the wreck at about 11:48 p.m. east of the Lake Sue Nursery. According to the preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Jones' car veered off the south side of the road, overcorrected to the left and then traveled off the north side of the road. As the car began
to overturn, it struck a tree.
Columbia County deputies who responded to the scene said that as they spoke to Jones, there was a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his mouth.
Small bags of marijuana were found in the wrecked vehicle. Jones refused to have his blood drawn, and Martin obtained a search warrant from Talley to have the blood test performed.
Martin’s affidavit said that relatives of Williamson told him that she knew more about the accident than she'd told law enforcement.
"Williamson reluctantly gave information of what took place that led to the accident. Williamson stated Jones was driving the vehicle and he left the scene after he hit a vehicle. Williamson stated that Jones lost control of the vehicle while traveling at a high rate of speed," Martin's affidavit said.
The Arkansas Crime Lab blood test results indicated that Jones'
blood-alcohol contest was 0.101 percent, and that his blood also tested positive for TCH, one of the active ingredients of marijuana.
Another Crime Lab report confirmed that the 10 suspicious bags found in the vehicle were marijuana.
When Jones was arrested, he was interviewed by Martin.
"Jones stated his vehicle was hit by another vehicle and he lost control of the vehicle, but after being confronted by Detective Martin about the factual events and evidence, Charles Jones confessed that he had the accident and fled the scene. Jones also confessed that he lost control of the vehicle and wrecked while he was intoxicated," the affidavit said.