Columbia County will be 170 years old on Saturday.
The county was created by an act of the Arkansas Legislature on December 17, 1852 as the 56th of Arkansas’ 75 counties. Columbia was created by land borrowed from parts of Hempstead, Lafayette, Ouachita and Union counties. Columbia gained a piece of Union County in 1858 and lost ground when Nevada County was created in 1871.
Columbia County gained a little territory from Nevada County in 1873, but lost its northwest corner to Lafayette County in 1901.
Columbia County’s dodransbicentennial is in 2027.