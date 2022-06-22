Shannon Hair is Columbia County’s new assessor-elect.
Hair defeated Allison Hoffman Fitzgerald 380 (53.44 percent) to 331 (46.55 percent) in Tuesday’s political party primary runoff election.
The turnout was light and the assessor’s race was the only one on the runoff ballot. A total of 5.84 percent of the county’s 12,173 registered votes cast ballots.
Hair received 1,097 votes (37.76 percent) in the May 24 Republican Party primary, followed closely by Fitzgerald with 1,026 votes (35.32 percent). A third candidate, Devona Powell, received 691 votes (23.79 percent).
Hair faces no opposition in the November general election.
Fitzgerald carried Magnolia Ward 1, Waldo City, Emerson Township, Emerson City, Taylor Township and Taylor City.
Hair won in Columbia North, Columbia South, Magnolia Ward 2, Magnolia Ward 3, Magnolia Ward 4, McNeil Township, McNeil City and Waldo Township.
Totals:
Election Absentee Early
Day Ballots Voting
Allison Fitzgerald 170 9 152
Shannon Hair 211 10 159
Hair has worked in the Columbia County Assessor’s Office since January 2016. She was hired by the previous assessor, Sandra Cawyer, and is now under the direction of current Assessor Voyles Martin.
Martin could not run for election because she was appointed to the post after Cawyer resigned to take a state position.
Hair is a deputy assessor and Real Estate team leader, specializing in Land Research and GIS Mapping. Her most prominent and primary job in the Assessor’s Office is utilizing the GIS software to analyze, collect, and document geographical information on land parcels throughout the county.
Hair is a certified Senior Appraiser with the International Association of Assessing Officers. Shannon is close to obtaining her Cadastral Mapping Specialist Designation with IAAO and is completing in 2022.
Prior to being a deputy assessor, her previous work experience includes 13 years with a local company in landscape graphics, estimator, and office management. Hair is a lifelong resident of Columbia County and graduated from Magnolia High School and Southern Arkansas University. She and her husband, Michael, have two children, sons Maddox and Jenson.