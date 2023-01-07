New active cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County rose by more than half on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Cases also rose in Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties.
There were no new COVID-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.
COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,624
Total Active Cases: 97. Up 37 since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,423
Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.
COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County
Total Cumulative Cases: 1,487
Total Active Cases: 10. Up four since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 1,446
Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.
COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County
Total Cumulative Cases: 2,713
Total Active Cases: 22. Up two since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 2,645
Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.
COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County
Total Cumulative Cases: 6,655
Total Active Cases: 40. No change since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 6,494
Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.
COVID-19 Metrics for Union County
Total Cumulative Cases: 11,081
Total Active Cases: 46. Up three since Thursday.
Total Recovered Cases: 10,831
Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20
STATEWIDE FIGURES
Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 988,489
Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 641. Down 158 since Thursday.
Recovered cases: 968,899
Deaths: 12,713. Up nine since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 hospital admissions: 387. Up 40 since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 68. Down seven since Thursday.
Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 22. Up four since Thursday.