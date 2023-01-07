COVID

New active cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County rose by more than half on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

Cases also rose in Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties.

There were no new COVID-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas.

COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,624

Total Active Cases: 97. Up 37 since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,423

Total Deaths: 104. Last death recorded November 18.

COVID-19 Metrics for Lafayette County

Total Cumulative Cases: 1,487

Total Active Cases: 10. Up four since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 1,446

Total Deaths: 30. Last death recorded March 3.

COVID-19 Metrics for Nevada County

Total Cumulative Cases: 2,713

Total Active Cases: 22. Up two since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 2,645

Total Deaths: 46. Last death recorded October 9.

COVID-19 Metrics for Ouachita County

Total Cumulative Cases: 6,655

Total Active Cases: 40. No change since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 6,494

Total Deaths: 121. Last death recorded December 20.

COVID-19 Metrics for Union County

Total Cumulative Cases: 11,081

Total Active Cases: 46. Up three since Thursday.

Total Recovered Cases: 10,831

Total Deaths: 202. Last death recorded December 20

STATEWIDE FIGURES

Total COVID-19 cases, includes all confirmed and probable cases: 988,489

Number of new cases, reported in the last 24 hours: 641. Down 158 since Thursday.

Recovered cases: 968,899

Deaths: 12,713. Up nine since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 hospital admissions: 387. Up 40 since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions in ICU: 68. Down seven since Thursday.

Total COVID-19 positive admissions on ventilators: 22. Up four since Thursday.

