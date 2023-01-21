The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has received numerous reports of a scam from someone posing as an agent with Shazam Fraud Management.
The “agent” claims that your credit card has suspicious transactions on your account and the card that you are using is temporarily closed or has a hold on it.
The scammer states that in order to release the hold on the card, a link will be provided via email to you to activate the card. The scammer will then send another email with a confirmation code. The scammer will then withdraw money from your account through the email.
Do not give any information through email. Contact your bank.
If you have been victimized by this scam, contact either the Columbia County Sheriff’s Officer or the Magnolia Police Department to file a report.