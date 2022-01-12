Long-time Republican Wade Andrews has announced his bid for the Arkansas State House of Representatives, District 98, which includes portions of Ouachita, Columbia, Nevada and Lafayette counties.
Andrews, a Camden native and sixth-generation Arkansan, is a farmer and small-business owner.
As a Christian, Andrews is 100% pro-life and will always protect the unborn. As a conservative, he is committed to defending The Second Amendment, making government more accountable to the people, and lowering the tax burden on Arkansans.
“From Camden to Magnolia to Lewisville, District 98 residents deserve representation that reflects their values at our State Capitol,” said Andrews. “Now is the time to determine our future. As your state representative, I will work to make South Arkansas the best place to raise your family and start your business, while protecting the values you hold dear.
“In recent years, we have seen a need for real leadership, and that’s why I’m running. We have a lot of work to do, but I’m ready to fight for our working families and the next generation of Arkansans. I believe in South Arkansas. I believe our best days are ahead of us. And I believe we can achieve economic opportunity for all who call south Arkansas home.”
Andrews is a sixth-generation Arkansan. He is a native of Camden and a graduate of Camden Fairview High School. He attended Southern Arkansas University where he graduated with a bachelor of science in agricultural business. In addition to managing his family’s cattle farm, Andrews is also a licensed auctioneer, Realtor, and small-business owner.
Andrews is a volunteer firefighter and an active member of the Maul Road Church of Christ. He also stays regularly engaged with various nonprofits in the area.