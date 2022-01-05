Fog

The fog at the SAU Duck Pond on Wednesday morning.

 Mike McNeill

Unusually heavy fog lingered in the Magnolia area until mid-morning on Wednesday.

The Automated Weather Observation System at Magnolia Municipal Airport reported visibility of less than a quarter-mile about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
1
0
0

Recommended for you