COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.
Columbia County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,349-1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9-2
Total recovered – 2,284+1
Total number dead – 56
Magnolia School District total active cases – 1 (staff)
Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.85, up from last report of 25.49
Lafayette County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 548+2
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2+2
Total recovered – 536
Total number dead – 9
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.39, up from last report of 21.14
Nevada County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 828+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5-1
Total recovered – 799+1
Total number dead – 24
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 17.16, up from last report of 17.02
Ouachita County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,313+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4-1
Total recovered – 2,246+2
Total number dead – 63
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.38, up from last report of 33.91
Union County
Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,023+1
Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10+1
Total recovered – 3,898
Total number dead – 114
Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.61, up from last report of 21.48