COVID_19_numbers_5_13_21

COVID-19 statistics as reported by the Arkansas Department of Health on Thursday. Symbols (+) or (-) mean changes in numbers since Wednesday.

Columbia County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,349-1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 9-2

Total recovered – 2,284+1

Total number dead – 56

Magnolia School District total active cases – 1 (staff)

Southern Arkansas University total active cases – 0

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 25.85, up from last report of 25.49

Lafayette County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 548+2

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 2+2

Total recovered – 536

Total number dead – 9

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 21.39, up from last report of 21.14

Nevada County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 828+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 5-1

Total recovered – 799+1

Total number dead – 24

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 17.16, up from last report of 17.02

Ouachita County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 2,313+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 4-1

Total recovered – 2,246+2

Total number dead – 63

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 34.38, up from last report of 33.91

Union County

Total confirmed and probable cases – 4,023+1

Current confirmed and probable active cases – 10+1

Total recovered – 3,898

Total number dead – 114

Percent of population age 16+ fully immunized (50-80 percent considered minimum for herd immunity) – 22.61, up from last report of 21.48

