After years of scamming women in several states, Chester Jarman finally met a local woman, Amy Stewart, who sought justice for what he did to her.
And on Thursday in Judge David Talley’s 13th Judicial District Court, she found it.
Jarman received eight years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and suspended imposition of sentencing for stealing and selling $25,000 worth of her property and several guns worth around $2,500.
Jarman also owes Stewart $43,250 in restitution.
Stewart said Jarman really stole $50,000-$70,000 worth of farming and ranch equipment from her, but she doesn't care she will never get paid back for the items. She just wanted something to happen to Jarman, who tried to hoodwink her as he had done women in the past.
“I didn’t get much back and he didn’t get much time, but my main deal is now it’s on record,” Stewart said. “He will clean up and get his starched Wranglers and do it again. But if they have enough sense to Google him, maybe they will know.”
As the judge read Jarman’s sentence, Stewart, a physical therapist, could not stop grinning at him. She said seeing him headed to prison.
“I deliberately stared a hole through this b------,” she said. “I researched and found at least 10 women he did this to, most of them in Kentucky, Tennessee and Texas,” she said.
Stewart said Jarman beat one of his victims and threw her in a horse trailer.
“She is scared to death of him. He held a gun to one lady’s head. He always said he was a Marine career sniper and loved seeing the light leave someone’s eyes. But he finally ran across one that wasn’t scared of him.”
Facebook is the way Jarman introduced himself to Stewart after she posted she had 22 bucking bulls stolen from her by another man. Jarman wrote her a message and asked if there was anything a “pissed off Marine,” could do about it and they developed a friendship, she said. There was never anything romantic between them. But, Stewart said, Jarman was engaged to several women at the same time.
What happened next was a series of transactions between Stewart and Jarman. He would tell her he needed certain things for money making possibilities in Texas. For a long time, she would agree to give Jarman either money or equipment related to ranching. He would send her photos of a large ranch in Texas and tell her it was his, but soon told her he was going to have to sell it as he had been diagnosed with stage four cancer. He then asked her if he could sleep on her couch in her cabin and earn money from her by various business deals.
“He took my horses to ride, and I was paying for it,” she said. “I take people on what they say, I don’t ask for clinical notes. He got to talking about not wanting to sit to die, he wanted to find something to do. He said he could set me up in the bush hogging business. I examined my own self several times -- was I motivated by compassion or greed? Probably a little bit of both.”
According the probable cause affidavit in Jarman’s case, on December 1, 2021, Sheriff’s Detective Leroy Martin was assigned to the case. Stewart, of Taylor, said she and Jarman were supposed to be in business together. Jarman’s address is Springfield, Tennessee.
Stewart told Martin that she noticed handguns missing in her residence. She said she had a suspicion that Jarman was involved, and she started investigating him. Stewart said she spoke to Jack Pearson, her neighbor, about the missing guns. Pearson told her that Jarman came to him and traded two of the missing guns. Pearson told Martin that Jarman took his guns and traded them to Jesse Powell in Lafayette County. Pearson said he was unaware of the guns belonging to Stewart.
As she continued to look into Jarman, Stewart said she found Jarman under the Facebook name Chet Jarman. Chet Jarman had stolen and sold her 2008 Cyclone Toy Hauler Trailer. Stewart said she learned this by looking at a Facebook page called “Pipeline Campers RV for Sale.” Stewart said it was sold for $16,500 and that she was able to obtain a screenshot for the page.
Stewart also found on Facebook that Jarman had stolen and sold her Honda Pioneer 500 4X4 side by side for $7,500. The vehicle was sold on a Facebook page called “Texas Used RVs, ATVs, SXS and Boats for Sale.” Stewart was also able to obtain a screenshot of her vehicle on the page.
Stewart also said she had purchased a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado that Jarman was supposed to use for business. Stewart said she was told by Jarman that he was doing contract work in Texas, according to the affidavit. However, when she contacted OnStar, she found the truck to be in the state of Kentucky.
She also found that her blue quarter horse was stolen from her barn and sold in Kentucky by Jarman. She also found this transaction on Facebook.
Jarman was arrested on December 7, 2021 and agreed to speak to Martin. James told the detective that the truck in question was from a business deal between himself and Stewart, and that he did get the guns and trade them because Stewart told him to do so.
Stewart said throughout her investigation of Jarman, she came upon at least 10 women against whom he committed similar scams. She now has a close relationship with four of them and says she loves them.
“I found all these women he was engaged to, terrorized and they helped me, they supported me, they fed me information,” she said. “One he was still calling from jail, and she was giving me information. I talked to the family, and they said, ‘We ain’t helping him, we know how he is, he’s done this to everybody,’” she said. “I drove six hours to give back one of the women her horse trailer. I could not get my horse in Kentucky, so I just sold her to it because a kid got attached to it. The problem with them recouping or doing anything is they did not report it at the time. They were either terrified of him or they were just so glad to get rid of him, it was worth it.”
Stewart said she was thankful that Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips helped her get Jarman put away.
“I talked to Mr. Phillips, and he is amazing, he is just so knowledgeable,” she said. “He told me he had never seen anything like this and said I had his attention. I wrote it all down and he said you need to be straight with me, is everything true and I said yes.”