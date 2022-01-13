The Magnolia School District will be closed Friday due to the number of staff and students absences as part of the current COVID-19 outbreak.
This day will be used as an alternative method of instruction, or “AMI,” day.
All school events, including the Magnolia-Star City basketball games scheduled for Friday night, will be rescheduled.
The district will evaluate the numbers over the next few days to make a decision when to return to normal schedules. The district will be closed Monday, January 17 in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“Hopefully, school can resume on Tuesday. We apologize for any inconvenience due to this late announcement,” district spokesman Scott Nipper said.