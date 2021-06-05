The City of Waldo has hired Glenn Maxwell, former Magnolia police chief, as the new Waldo police chief.
Waldo Mayor Beverlyn Rowden made the announcement on the city’s Facebook page.
After completing his service in the United States Marine Corps, Maxwell began his career in law enforcement in 1985 as an officer with the Camden Police Department, where he served for three years. In 1988, Maxwell became an Arkansas State Police Trooper for 23 years. He retired from the ASP and became Magnolia police chief in October 2011, serving until his resignation in October 2018.
Maxwell is also serving as the pastor of Spirit Led Church in Magnolia.