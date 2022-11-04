A Magnolia man died about 7:02 a.m. Friday when the vehicle he was driving wrecked on Shanhouse Boulevard.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, James Dale Curry, 45, was driving a 2015 model Dodge Durango north on the street, which parallels the Louisiana & North West Railroad track.
His vehicle crossed the southbound lane of the street and struck a tree.
Curry was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Randy Reed. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Reed Funeral Home.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Brent Walker investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
This was the sixth fatal motor vehicle-related fatality in Columbia County during 2022. There were seven vehicle-related deaths in the county during 2021.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.