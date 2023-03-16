Four South Arkansas water projects have been approved for loans by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Commission.
The projects are as follows:
Lisbon Public Water Authority, Union County, received a $107,263 loan from the Water Development Fund to extend a waterline to a new service area on Morning Star Road. The current customer base for this project is 487.
City of Ogden, Little River County, received a $80,340 loan from the Water Development Fund for tank improvements. The current customer base for this project is 206.
City of Ozan, Hempstead County, received a $149,221 loan from the Water Development Fund for a water treatment plant and tank improvements. The current customer base for this project is 127.
City of Taylor, Columbia County, received a $372,769 loan from the Water Development Fund to replace existing water meters and install a supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) system. The current customer base for this project is 258.