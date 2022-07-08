A ban has been placed on outdoor burning in Columbia County until further notice.
County Judge Denny Foster issued the ban on Friday afternoon as the region baked under a heat wave. Many Arkansas counties joined the list on Friday – 37 of 75 counties in the state presently have a burn ban in place.
The National Weather Service in Shreveport on Friday morning ungraded an existing heat advisory into an excessive heat warning.
Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 are expected. For the heat advisory, heat index values go up to 109.
The excessive heat warning will also be in effect from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
magnoliareporter.com recorded an outdoor temperature of 102 degrees on Friday afternoon.