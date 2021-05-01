The threat of severe weather will be present in South Arkansas on Sunday.
An upper level storm system will continue to lift northeast across the region, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
Any severe storms will carry primary threats of large hail and damaging winds. After a brief break from active weather on Monday, thunderstorms will return by late Monday night through Tuesday with an increasing threat of severe thunderstorms along and ahead of a cold front.
Damaging winds appear to be the most likely threat, but all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes could be in play.
In addition, heavy rainfall may pose a flash flood threat.
magnoliareporter.com recorded 4.66 inches of rain in April, bringing the year-to-date total of 20.46 inches.
May rainfall totals in recent years:
May 2020 – 5.27 inches.
May 2019 – 8.43 inches.
May 2018 – 1.15 inches.
May 2017 – 6.75 inches.
May 2016 – 1.97 inches.
May 2015 – 8.83 inches.