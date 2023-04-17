More than 11 miles of U.S. 82 in Columbia County will be resurfaced as the result of a contract awarded last week by the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
Jet Asphalt & Rock Co. of El Dorado was awarded the $6,294,262.22 grant.
The work will take place along 11.085 miles of the highway from Magnolia to the Union County line.
ARDOT estimates that the project will need almost 50,000 gallons of tack coat, 15,319 tons of ACHM surface course, 296,122 square yards of ultrathin bonded wearing course, 239,741 linear feet of pavement markings, 87,977 feet of rumble strips in asphalt, and 1,032 raised pavement markers, among other materials.
Jet Asphalt is required to complete the contract by November 21.
Several other South Arkansas highway bids were awarded last week by ARDOT.
Columbia and Lafayette Counties
Stamps and Waldo overlay, Smackover Paving Co., $725,008. Two miles of roadway – one mile in each city. Work must be completed by November 21.
Ashley County
Hamburg overlay work, Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel, $433,686.
Highway 52 South surfacing, Smackover Paving Co., $646,749.40.
Bradley and Calhoun Counties
Hampton and Hermitage overlay, Smackover Paving Co., $652,759.
Chicot County
Dermott overlay, Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel, $390,757.
Dallas County
Structures and approaches to creeks on Arkansas 9, Mehaffy Construction Co., North Little Rock, $1,747,496.15
Desha County
McGehee overlay and rehabilitation, Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel, $347,593.71.
Arkansas City surfacing, all bids rejected.
Howard County
Mineral Springs overlay, no bids received.
Little River County
Ashdown overlay, all bids rejected.
Miller County
Texarkana Euclid Street overlay, all bids rejected.
Ouachita County
Chidester overlay, all bids rejected.
Camden and East Camden overlay, Jet Asphalt & Rock Co., $652,209.75