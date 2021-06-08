The Columbia County Animal Protection Society is making an urgent appeal for donations of dry cat and kitten food.
“We are almost completely out of dry cat and kitten food and kitten and puppy season is in full swing. If anyone can help, we sure would appreciate it,” CCAPS said on its Facebook page.
Food donations may be delivered to the animal shelter at the end of West Columbia Street, off North Vine.
The shelter is open daily from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
