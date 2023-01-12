Albemarle Corporation confirmed Thursday morning that a chemical release occurred about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday at the company’s South Plant on U.S. 79.
Kim Ronkin Casey, director of External Affairs for the bromine-producing company, said that a valve gasket started leaking on a railcar unload line for sulfur trioxide.
“The site emergency response team was quickly dispatched, and the appropriate regulatory officials were contacted. The valve was temporarily repaired, and the release was stopped.
“The Columbia County Sheriff's Office closed a small portion of Columbia Road 7 and 79, which are located adjacent to the plant, as a precaution until the valve was permanently repaired at approximately 7:45 p.m.,” she said.
No injuries occurred.
“Our main priority is ensuring the safety of our employees, the community, and the surrounding environment. We are actively
collaborating with the appropriate authorities, and we will share more information with you as it is available,” she said.