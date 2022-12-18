There was no grand prize winner Saturday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
33-56-64-66-68, Powerball 12, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally. Monday's Powerball jackpot will be worth $158 million ($85 million cash value).
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were five Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $200.
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
8-35-40-53-56, Mega Ball 11, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $465 million ($250.4 million cash).