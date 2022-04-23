Arkansas milk production during the January - March 2022 quarter was 13.0 million pounds, down 24 percent from the same period in 2021 but unchanged from the October-December 2021 quarter.
The average number of milk cows on farms during the quarter was 4,500 head, down 500 head from the same period last year but unchanged from the previous quarter.
Milk production in the United States during the January-March quarter totaled 56.3 billion pounds, down 1.0 percent from the January-March quarter last year.
The average number of milk cows in the United States during the quarter was 9.38 million head, unchanged from the October-December 2021 quarter, but down 85,000 head the same period last year.